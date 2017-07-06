C3 Pure Fibre
Boy injured in Northward crash

July 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A teenage boy nursing injuries after colliding with a car remains hospitalized. Police say the 14-year-old is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The RCIPS says just before 4:30 pm yesterday (4 July) the boy exited Poplar Street in the Northward area and ran into the side of a car along the main road.
He sustained head and body injuries and was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he remains.
Police say the driver remained on the scene until officers arrived.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

