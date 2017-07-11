Brac inclusion in GMO mozzie plan a contingency measure

Oxitec Cayman told Cayman 27 an island wide rollout of its so-called “friendly” aedis aegypti programme does not include Cayman Brac, at least for now.

Cayman Brac was included in Oxitech and the Mosquito Research and Control Unit’s (MRCU) permit application, primarily as a contingency measure. The Brac’s aedis aegypti numbers are usually too low to transmit diseases, but from time to time, those numbers can surge.

If in the future, the MRCU deems the GMO males are needed on the Brac, the project would have to undertake a study.

“The permit came with some conditions from the [national Conservation Council],” said Oxitec Cayman Project Manager Dr. Renaud Lacroix. “One of them is that if we want to conduct a project on Cayman Brac, is to test the meeting compatibility of the Oxitec mosquito with a species on Cayman Brac that is not on Grand Cayman.”

That mosquito species is the Aedes mediovittatus.

Oxitec said it has undertaken similar mating studies in the past for the aedes albopictus, or tiger mosquito.

