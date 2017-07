If you are on the Sister Isle and having trouble reaching the Brac police station’s main line, don’t worry it’s not your phone.

The RCIPS said the station line is currently out of service.

The police say they were having trouble with the number 948-0331 since yesterday (20 July) and it is not working.

They are asking members of the public to use the mobile number 926-0635 instead.

The RCIPS said they are in contact with Digicel to resolve the issue.

