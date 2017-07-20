BREAKING: Bush pleads not guilty to battery charge

Cayman Islands Speaker of the House and West Bay West MLA Hon. McKeeva Bush pleads not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery, according to Broward County Clerk of Courts records.

“I believe from my brief review of evidence at this point that Mr. Bush was mistakenly arrested by a police officer,” Mr. Bush’s attorney, Keith Seltzer, told Cayman 27. “The facts will bear out that Mr. Bush committed no crime, did nothing wrong whatsoever in a criminally aggressive or sexually aggressive manner.”

Mr. Bush was arrested on Monday (17 July) outside Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and charged with simple battery, a first-degree misdemeanor. A spokesperson for the Seminole Police Department told Cayman 27 an officer from the department arrested Mr. Bush at 11:02 p.m. after reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing a female casino employee, who alleges Mr. Bush grabbed her buttocks.

Mr. Bush was released from the Broward County Jail Tuesday (18 July) on US $1,000 cash bond. Court records show Clova Brenda Bush posted the bond.

“He did not do anything that constitutes criminal conduct,” Mr. Seltzer said, saying cultural differences may have led to Mr. Bush’s arrest as well. “It’s a misunderstanding and misinterpretation… from someone that comes from the Cayman Islands with a West Indian background.”

Mr. Seltzer filed a Notice of Intent to Participate in Discovery with the 17th Judicial Circuit Court for Broward County, court records show. That means the state must provide him all the evidence they have, including the police report and CCTV footage.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

