Breaking down the International Observers report

July 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The international observer team handed in their final report on the 2017 elections and it included some key recommendations on voting and eligibility to contest elections among other areas. Joining Janelle Muttoo is Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders to give his take on the report.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

