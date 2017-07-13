The international observer team handed in their final report on the 2017 elections and it included some key recommendations on voting and eligibility to contest elections among other areas. Joining Janelle Muttoo is Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders to give his take on the report.
Breaking down the International Observers report
July 13, 2017
1 Min Read
