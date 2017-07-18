C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

BREAKING: Jamaican doctor hit by taxi dies

July 18, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The woman struck by a taxi Tuesday (18 July) died at the hospital. 

Police identified the woman as 62-year-old Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie, of Jamaica. Ms. Jones-Leslie was a gynecologist based in Spanish Town, Jamaica. 

Police say she had just arrived in Grand Cayman when she was struck by a taxi van around 10:45 a.m. Monday (17 July) on Roberts Dr., near the Owen Roberts International Airport’s long-term parking lot entrance. 

According to an RCIPS statement, Mrs. Jones-Leslie passed away around 8:45 a.m. At least one family member arrived in the Cayman Islands Monday and family have consented to the release of her name. 

The 69-year-old taxi driver, of Bodden Town, was treated at hospital and has since been released.

The incident is under police investigation.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: