BREAKING: Jamaican doctor hit by taxi dies

The woman struck by a taxi Tuesday (18 July) died at the hospital.

Police identified the woman as 62-year-old Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie, of Jamaica. Ms. Jones-Leslie was a gynecologist based in Spanish Town, Jamaica.

Police say she had just arrived in Grand Cayman when she was struck by a taxi van around 10:45 a.m. Monday (17 July) on Roberts Dr., near the Owen Roberts International Airport’s long-term parking lot entrance.

According to an RCIPS statement, Mrs. Jones-Leslie passed away around 8:45 a.m. At least one family member arrived in the Cayman Islands Monday and family have consented to the release of her name.

The 69-year-old taxi driver, of Bodden Town, was treated at hospital and has since been released.

The incident is under police investigation.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

