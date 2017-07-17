BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near airport

Police Monday (17 July) closed airport-bound traffic near Owen Roberts International Airport after it appears a pedestrian was struck in the road.

Details are few at this time, but Cayman 27 understands a taxi van collided with a woman on Roberts Drive in front of a rental car business near the long-term parking lot.

Police say the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police and traffic investigators remain on scene.

Airport-bound traffic now is being re-routed to a road behind long-term parking.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more information.

