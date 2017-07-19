C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

BREAKING: Taxi driver arrested following visiting doctor’s death

July 19, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police on Tuesday (18 July) arrested the taxi driver involved in the death of Jamaican doctor Vary Jones-Leslie. 

Dr. Jones-Leslie died on Tuesday  morning (18 July) at the hospital after a taxi van hit her on Roberts Dr., near the Owen Roberts International Airport’s long-term parking entrance. 

The driver — a 69-year-old man from Bodden Town — was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is now out on police bail. 

 Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport Event 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: