Brown finishes 8th at IAAF U-18’s

Cayman’s Rasheem Brown placed 8th in the finals of the IAAF Under-18 World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.
Brown finished with a time of 14.62 seconds. The hurdler will now head directly to Bahamas for the Youth Commonwealth Games.
