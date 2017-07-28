Brunch on the run weekend

You can’t spell brunch without run. And if that Cayman’s quarterly walk/run, brunch returns this Sunday.

The event started two years ago, but this time around, organiser Taura Ebanks is doing something new, instead of going to a restaurant after, brunch will be provided on Seven Mile Beach.

Proceeds of this event will be going to Krav-maga to continue their efforts in giving free self-defense classes.

“What I love most is that we sometimes get visitors that are staying in neighboring hotels and get word of Cayman brunch , they sign up and it’s a great way for them to kind of experience Cayman in a different setting and its very informal and its really relaxed, people have a great breakfast,” said event organizer, Taura Ebanks.

The event is taking place this Sunday at public beach starting at 6 am, for more information https://www.caymanactive.com/brunch.

