C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Brunch on the run weekend

July 27, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

You can’t spell brunch without run. And if that Cayman’s quarterly walk/run, brunch returns this Sunday.

The event started two years ago, but this time around, organiser Taura Ebanks is doing something new, instead of going to a restaurant after, brunch will be provided on Seven Mile Beach.
Proceeds of this event will be going to Krav-maga to continue their efforts in giving free self-defense classes.

“What I love most is that we sometimes get visitors that are staying in neighboring hotels and get word of Cayman brunch , they sign up and it’s a great way for them to kind of experience Cayman in a different setting and its very informal and its really relaxed, people have a great breakfast,” said event organizer, Taura Ebanks.

The event is taking place this Sunday at public beach starting at 6 am, for more information https://www.caymanactive.com/brunch.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: