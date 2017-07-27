Bryan looking towards District Council

A second M.L.A looks to set up an advisory district council ahead of government’s provision.

George Town Central’s Kenneth Bryan said he is considering selecting people from his constituency to voice their views on issues affecting the area.

“I want to go out and do a public selection process, let people know that I’m interested in finding 10 members, put yourself up for it and then we go through it.

I’m going to have to do the selection process myself because with the current legislation there’s no way to determine how those persons are selected. With no agreed upon way of how the persons are selected,” Mr. Bryan explained.

Mr. Bryan acknowledges that current legislation states Advisory District Councils are appointed by the Premier.

Wednesday night (26 July) the Central Scranton community will have a meeting which Premier Alden McLaughlin and the Police Commissioner are expected to attend.

