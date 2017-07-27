BT Primary raises funds for play

While students enjoy the summer, staff and parent teacher associations at Bodden Town Primary School are working away to make sure kids have an engaging 2017 school year.

The Parent Teacher Association recently got funding from Harneys.

They hope to use the gift to add more tools for play time at Bodden Town Primary School.

“How to interact and play and reason with your colleagues , then you’re going to find it quite difficult when in the work force or when you are on your own, if you’re going to be self employed running your own business, you need to acquire those social skills,” said Mirta Dilbert from the Bodden Town Primary Parent Teacher’s Association.

Mrs. Dilbert says the funds will go toward everything from sports supplies to chalk boards and net climbers.

