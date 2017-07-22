C3 Pure Fibre
Bush’s attorney responds to calls for his resignation

July 21, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Hon. McKeeva Bush’s lawyer responded to calls for the embattled Speaker of the House and West Bay MLA to step down, saying Mr. Bush will be owed an apology when his recent legal issue is resolved.

In a statement to Cayman 27, Attorney Keith Seltzer writes:

“Mr. Bush has been wrongfully arrested in south Florida.
We fully expect that once the prosecuting attorney has an opportunity to review the evidence and speak with the complainant – she will come to the conclusion that Mr. Bush did not commit any crime and will decline any prosecution of Mr. Bush.

“The sad thing about all of this is that Mr. Bush has faithfully served the people of Grand Cayman for over 30 years and is now being subjected to this ridiculous treatment over his wrongful arrest for a misdemeanor offense.

“In due time Mr. Bush will be vindicated and sincere apologies will need to be presented to him.”

On Monday, Mr. Bush was arrested after a casino employee said he grabbed her buttocks.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

