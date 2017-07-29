C3 Pure Fibre
Business Beat: Krav Maga

July 28, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

 

In this week’s Business Beat, we take a look into a local dojo that is using their Self-Defense services to help the community.

Krav Maga, located in the Mirco Centre has been training people on the art of self defense for the last couple of years and this month they offered free training classes, as a public service. Women were taught survival techniques, while police and security personnel learned wrestling, judo and karate, skills they could use to de-escalate encounters with assailants.

“You hit them wrong, you know, fatalities happen, someone falls, hits their head, it can escalate to quite bad, but when you control, with the jujitsu side of things or the grappling or the wrestling , you are able to subdue someone and give them a chance to calm down rather than going straight in and like hurting them,” said Krav Maga’s Ronnie James Hughes.

For more information on Krav Maga,

