Business Beat: Party Mania

July 7, 2017
Philipp Richter
Party Mania is making a come back, the popular party store closed down last year after a fire erupted in West Shore Plaza last August damaging the store, but today it re-opened under new owners at Fosters Airport Centre.

The new store aims to offer everything necessary to make any occasion special and co-owner Roger Espinal says the Espinal family saw a good opportunity to buy the business and he’s happy with the new store location.

“Everything to the perfection and everything has to look unique, just being different and planning is a big effort and planning before things can be done, so you really have to sit down and plan it so it can be perfect when it comes to the party time,” said Party Mania’s co-owner, Roger Espinal.

Click this link for more information on Party Mania. https://www.facebook.com/partymaniaa/

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

