C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Business Environment News

Businessman: solar farm deal giving ratepayers the shaft

July 27, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Businessman Mark Hennings is blasting the newly-opened solar farm in Bodden Town, saying Cayman’s rate payers are getting the shaft.

Mr. Hennings told Cayman 27 the idea of a solar farm is a wonderful thing, but the deal struck between CUC and partner firm Entropy is driving up the cost of power for the average family. He said the base rate of 17 cents per kilowatt hour is almost double what it should be.

“That deal could have easily been done for 8 to 10 cents and make a profit, but the people involved in that deal were able to, for some reason, talk the powers that be into signing a fabulous deal for themselves,” said Mr. Hemmings.

Mr. Hennings told Cayman 27 he hopes this “rotten deal” doesn’t set a precedent for future green energy deals.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: