Businessman: solar farm deal giving ratepayers the shaft

Businessman Mark Hennings is blasting the newly-opened solar farm in Bodden Town, saying Cayman’s rate payers are getting the shaft.

Mr. Hennings told Cayman 27 the idea of a solar farm is a wonderful thing, but the deal struck between CUC and partner firm Entropy is driving up the cost of power for the average family. He said the base rate of 17 cents per kilowatt hour is almost double what it should be.

“That deal could have easily been done for 8 to 10 cents and make a profit, but the people involved in that deal were able to, for some reason, talk the powers that be into signing a fabulous deal for themselves,” said Mr. Hemmings.

Mr. Hennings told Cayman 27 he hopes this “rotten deal” doesn’t set a precedent for future green energy deals.

