Campaign expense report released

Cayman’s election expenses report is out and Election Supervisor Wesley Howell confirms three out of the 61 candidates in the May 24 elections reported their campaign spending. The report says The Progressives spent $509,315 and the CDP spent $232,461.34.

It also showed all 58 candidates were within the legal spending limit.

However, Mr Howell said his hands are tied when it comes to the three Independent candidates who did not submit their spending. He said under the law he cannot make them file since they are not members of the LA. Under the law filing is mandatory as an elected member.

He wants that and more changed in the Election Law.

“On my examination of them raised some concerns, again on the lack of clarity of the law and the reporting standards that we can apply. For example, we know some candidates had offices and their expense reports had no expenditure for rent,” Mr Howell said

The expense report is available for viewing at https://portal.elections.ky/files/downloads/2017/Candidate-Election-Expense-Return-Report-Summary—May-2017-General-Election.pdf.

