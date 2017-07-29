C3 Pure Fibre
Carifesta contingent just a droplet of Cayman’s talent pool

July 28, 2017
Joe Avary
The Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) said its Carifesta contingent – numbering 36 strong – represents just a portion of the country’s artistic talent.

Speaking at a press conference this week, CNCF Artistic Director Henry Muttoo said the CNCF is doing its best to showcase Caymanian talent while stretching its funding dollar.

“We couldn’t take everybody in terms of paying for them, and some of the people that are coming with us are actually paying part of their fee,” said Mr. Muttoo.

Cayman’s Carifesta performers will be showcasing their talents this weekend at the Harquail Theatre.

The 2-and-a half-hour fundraising showcase starts Friday, 28 July and runs nightly to the 30th.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

