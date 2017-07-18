C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Dive Response Network author details proposal

July 17, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A new proposal is making the rounds to create a Cayman Dive Response Network. Leading that initiative is Kate Holden, who joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo live in the studio to detail the proposal.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

