Cayman Enterprise City to expand aviation services

July 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
The Owen Roberts International Airport is expanding, but that is not the only thing in Cayman’s aviation industry that is growing.

Cayman Enterprise City, recently added an aviation services park to their portfolio at the end of May, this allows global companies in the aviation industry interested in getting a Cayman air operators certificate to have a physical presence in Cayman, through the special economic zone.

“New businesses with a physical presence here, people actually in the industry, living and working on the Island and the things that will come out of that are of course will be the further development of an industry, further development of opportunities for Caymanians within the aviation industry,” said Cayman Enterprise City CEO, Charlie Kirkconnell.

Mr. Kirkconnell says Cayman Enterprise City was advised by industry representatives to have an aviation services park after the maritime services park was introduced.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

