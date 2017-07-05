Cayman Enterprise City to expand aviation services

The Owen Roberts International Airport is expanding, but that is not the only thing in Cayman’s aviation industry that is growing.

Cayman Enterprise City, recently added an aviation services park to their portfolio at the end of May, this allows global companies in the aviation industry interested in getting a Cayman air operators certificate to have a physical presence in Cayman, through the special economic zone.

“New businesses with a physical presence here, people actually in the industry, living and working on the Island and the things that will come out of that are of course will be the further development of an industry, further development of opportunities for Caymanians within the aviation industry,” said Cayman Enterprise City CEO, Charlie Kirkconnell.

Mr. Kirkconnell says Cayman Enterprise City was advised by industry representatives to have an aviation services park after the maritime services park was introduced.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

