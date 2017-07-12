C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Let's Talk Sports

Cayman Islands Sport Shooting Association: Tony Campney, Alex Cevela, Andrew Schirn

July 12, 2017
Add Comment
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

The sharp shooters of Cayman claimed a top-15 finish at this year’s Island Games with 4 silver and 2 bronze medals. Campney, who won 4 medals himself in both individual and team competitions, says he was happy with his performance in his first international appearance. Schirn returned to the games for the 2nd time and discussed how weather was a factor, while Cevela talks about the up and coming developing locally for the program.

About the author

View All Posts

Paul Lankford

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: