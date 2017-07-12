The sharp shooters of Cayman claimed a top-15 finish at this year’s Island Games with 4 silver and 2 bronze medals. Campney, who won 4 medals himself in both individual and team competitions, says he was happy with his performance in his first international appearance. Schirn returned to the games for the 2nd time and discussed how weather was a factor, while Cevela talks about the up and coming developing locally for the program.
-
Share This!
Cayman Islands Sport Shooting Association: Tony Campney, Alex Cevela, Andrew Schirn
July 12, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Let's Talk Sports
‘The Sports Intern’ Christian Glidden
July 12, 2017
Let's Talk Sports
Top 5 Plays of the Week
July 12, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.