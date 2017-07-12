Cayman Islands Sport Shooting Association: Tony Campney, Alex Cevela, Andrew Schirn

The sharp shooters of Cayman claimed a top-15 finish at this year’s Island Games with 4 silver and 2 bronze medals. Campney, who won 4 medals himself in both individual and team competitions, says he was happy with his performance in his first international appearance. Schirn returned to the games for the 2nd time and discussed how weather was a factor, while Cevela talks about the up and coming developing locally for the program.

