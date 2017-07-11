Cayman Now: Civil Aviation Authority

Host Barrie Quappe sits down with the Director General of Civil Aviation, Mr. Richard Smith and Mr. Alistair Robertson and the Director of Air Navigation Services Regulation and they are informing us about safety critical information to the local public as it pertained to “Hazards to Aviation, “ such as drones, kites, fireworks, etc., which are regulated by the CAACI and present safety concerns to aircraft operators throughout the jurisdiction.
July 11, 2017
