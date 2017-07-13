C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now: Women in Diving

July 13, 2017
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Joanna Mikutowicz, owner of Divetech and Jennifer Moseley, an instructor with Sunset Divers to talk about two greats events coming up promoting women in diving and encouraging more Caymanian women to consider this.  

