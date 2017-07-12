Cayman prep donates over 1k books to LIFE

Students at Cayman Prep and High School managed to collect over 1700 books for the organisation “Literacy is for Everyone.

The collected books are donated to L.I.F.E.’s classroom library project which includes classroom libraries in public schools.

L.I.F.E’s Executive Director Marilyn Conolly said the aim is to improve reading skills for students at the key stage one level.

“One of our cornerstone projects is our classroom library project and we rely on book donations for this. Our aim is to get a minimum ratio of 15 books for every child in every single classroom in every single government primary school. That is our lofty aim and we believe we can do this with help from the public,” Miss Conolly stated.

Ms. Conolly said the aim is for every classroom to have 15 books per child and 10 k books per year.

