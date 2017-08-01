Cayman taken off CDC Zika advisory list

The Cayman Islands has been removed from an international Zika virus warning list.

Cayman was placed on the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list last year, when Grand Cayman reported local transmission of the virus.

There have been no locally transmitted cases of Zika this year, although there was one imported case in early February.

The public was not notified of that case.

When asked why the case was not brought to the public’s attention, Health Service Authority’s Timothy McLaughlin says the Medical Officer of Health controls the risk communication relating to this matter.

“He or she determines if there is a public health issue of concern and informs the general public,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

“One imported case of Zika virus is not a major public health concern to warrant such an action. If this was the first case ever detected yes, but there were over 30 cases detected and reported last year.”

