Caymanian talent headed to Carifesta next month

July 24, 2017
Joe Avary
A contingent of Cayman’s arts community is heading to Carifesta for a regional celebration of culture.

The biennial event is in its 13th iteration, and this year, it’s happening in Barbados. The full range of Caymanian talent will be on display in theatre, dance, fashion, music, and more.

“While it’s not a competition from the point of view of people getting prizes at the end of it, you know, gold, silver, bronze… It is pretty competitive in terms of the impression that people carry back to their particular territory of the other countries that participated,” said Marcia Muttoo, CNCF Managing Director.

Before they head to Barbados, the Carifesta contingent will be showcasing their talents for the hometown crowd this weekend for a Carifesta Showcase. The two-and-a half-hour show takes place at the Harquail theatre on 28-30 July.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

