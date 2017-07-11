C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s CPI up 1.7%; Petroleum imports’ value up 50.4%

July 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
Cayman’s Consumer Price Index for the first quarter of 2017 increased by 1.7 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

A 9 percent rise in the index for restaurants and hotels, 4.7 percent rise in clothing and footwear and 2.9 percent increase in recreation and culture contributed to the movement.

Meanwhile, Cayman Islands’ merchandise imports dipped 2 percent, but imports of petroleum and related products grew by 50.4 percent and stood at a value of $23.0 million.

