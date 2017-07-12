Cayman’s election scorecard released, changes to voting requirements recommended

Examining who can vote and run in Cayman Islands elections are among the issues needing review.

A group of election observers who were in Cayman for the 2017 elections released their final report on the polls and overall voting process today (11 July.)

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean region elections observer mission is 12 pages long and examines all aspects of the process to elect the men and women who will lead Cayman from the Legislative Assembly.

The six member international observer team tasked with overseeing Cayman’s elections handed in their final report and with it comes some contentious recommendations.

Chief among them; consideration of a large ex-pat community, a review of who is eligible to run for office and review of the ban of voting rights for prisoners.

First, addressing the constitution, the first recommendation reads; “It would be important, in any review of the Constitution Order, to consider the reasonableness of the pertinent provisions, particularly the duration of residency requirements, in light of the mobility of the population of the Cayman Islands and of the contribution made by the diverse expatriate community resident here.”

The report points out only Caymanian status holders can vote, that’s 34,000 people out of a population of 60,000 and only 24,000 of that segment are eligible to vote.

While it does not specifically say non-Caymanian status holders should be able to vote or run for office the report adds long term residents without status reached out to the mission about their sense of disenfranchisement.

The report also took issue with residency requirements for Caymanians contesting elections like being resident 7 years prior to Nomination Day with less than 400 days off the island during that period.

Recommendation 10 reads; “The legal rules determining who is entitled to be nominated as a candidate for election should be reviewed. The residency requirements appear to be excessively long, while there is inequality in the treatment of different people, depending upon the mode of their acquisition of citizenship.”

While Cayman scored high marks in the running of the polls the 12-page report also pointed to areas where Cayman fails to meet international standards like its stance of inmates.

“The blanket ban on the denial of the right to vote to all prisoners serving sentences in excess of 12 months, regardless of the nature of the crime involved, ought to be reviewed,” the report added.

The report also pointed to the low number of women candidates and women parliamentarians, the international standard being 30% female candidate nominations. This year 26% of this year’s candidates were female and only two were successful.

Transparency in campaign financing, lack of oversight of campaign financing and funding of political parties were also red-flagged by the team for improvement and action.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

