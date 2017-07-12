Cayman’s first food bank

After years of planning, movement begins on an official food bank in the Cayman Islands.

It’s called the “Good Samaritan Food Bank” where excess food from restaurants as well as food donated from the public will go to different pantries serving those in need.

Pastor Charles Boucher is one of three founders of the Good Samaritan Food Bank and after helping to form food banks in Canada he now teams up with co-founders Woody Foster and Reginald “Choppy” Delapenha to provide food locally.

Rev. Boucher said he and fellow co-founders have secured a warehouse on Industrial Way for the food bank and said he is still awaiting other resources.

The Pastor said the food bank will not be issuing food to individual persons.

“The food bank itself will not be giving directly to individuals but will be given to pantries and different organizations which are given to individuals,” Rev. Boucher explained.

Supermarkets, hotels and restaurants will provide the food items for the bank while established food pantries on island will also make supplies available to the food bank.

