Cayman’s first food bank

July 11, 2017
Mario Grey
After years of planning, movement begins on an official food bank in the Cayman Islands.

It’s called the “Good Samaritan Food Bank” where excess food from restaurants as well as food donated from the public will go to different pantries serving those in need.

Pastor Charles Boucher is one of three founders of the Good Samaritan Food Bank and after helping to form food banks in Canada he now teams up with co-founders Woody Foster and Reginald “Choppy” Delapenha to provide food locally.

Rev. Boucher said he and fellow co-founders have secured a warehouse on Industrial Way for the food bank and said he is still awaiting other resources.

The Pastor said the food bank will not be issuing food to individual persons.

“The food bank itself will not be giving directly to individuals but will be given to pantries and different organizations which are given to individuals,” Rev. Boucher explained.

Supermarkets, hotels and restaurants will provide the food items for the bank while established food pantries on island will also make supplies available to the food bank.

 

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

