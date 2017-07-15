CCMI research scientist details lionfish tagging project

The invasive lion fish is flourishing in Caribbean waters, where it has become a top predator, competing with native fish like grouper and snapper for food and habitat.

Now, researchers from the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) have launched a new story to find out more about the day-to-day movement of these destructive reef pests.

CCMI Research Scientist Dr. Alli Candelmo joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to explain the purpose of the study, and the challenges that come along with it.

