Celebrating Argentina’s independence

On 9th July 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain.

201 years later, Argentinians in Cayman celebrated this occasion on Saturday with what else but a BBQ fiesta at Full of Beans Cafe in George Town.

Sous Chef and owner Federico Quiroga says he decided to do something different for his customers by grilling up some traditional Argentinian dishes, from steak sandwiches with marinated eggplant, to churiso and traditional sweet breads.

“If we do grilling at home , the most common is on a Sunday , we instead of doing like a small cut , we do the whole cut of veal and then we slice it when we start eating with salads and stuff,” said Sous Chef & Full of Beans Owner, Federico Quiroga.

Over 50 people participated in the event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

