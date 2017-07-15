C3 Pure Fibre
Celebrating Argentina’s independence

July 14, 2017
Philipp Richter
On 9th July 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain.

201 years later, Argentinians in Cayman celebrated this occasion on Saturday with what else but a BBQ fiesta at Full of Beans Cafe in George Town.

Sous Chef and owner Federico Quiroga says he decided to do something different for his customers by grilling up some traditional Argentinian dishes, from steak sandwiches with marinated eggplant, to churiso and traditional sweet breads.

“If we do grilling at home , the most common is on a Sunday , we instead of doing like a small cut , we do the whole cut of veal and then we slice it when we start eating with salads and stuff,” said Sous Chef & Full of Beans Owner, Federico Quiroga.

Over 50 people participated in the event.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

