Chamber wins overseas award for “growth matters”

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce has brought home honours from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives awards. (A.C.C.E)

The Chamber received the “Best in Show” trophy for the growth matters campaign beating out over a hundred other applicants.

Chamber C.E.O Wil Pineau said his team won the trophies by creating 10 animated videos to explain Cayman’s economic growth and it’s importance for the country.

“Anybody who watches the growth matters animated videos there’s simple messages that explains our economy and why it matters that growth really makes an impact in jobs and the quality of life and the development of our community that’s what I think resonated among the judges,” Mr. Pineau stated.

He said the” Growth matters” campaign started to give Caymanians a simplistic view on how the economy works and says now with 10’s of thousands of views on you tube and a new trophy it was all worth it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

