CI Aviation Authorities report; Auditor General says little change made

Governance issues flagged by the Auditor General’s office four years ago at Cayman’s three aviation authorities continue to persist.

It’s a point Auditor General Sue Winspear made in her latest report on governance in aviation bodies issued on Friday (28 July.)

The 34-page report said areas like confusion around roles and responsibilities, results delivered by Statutory Authorities and Government Companies were not clearly stated and few authorities produced annual reports were flagged in 2013.

Since then there’s been a little movement made in relation to the aviation authorities. Those being the Civil Aviation Authority, the Airport’s Authority and Cayman Airways.

However the Auditor General, as well as, the Public Accounts Committee noted the shortcomings are being addressed, adding the Public Authorities Law passed in March will also help in that process.

