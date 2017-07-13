CIMA prepares insurance Co’s for inspections

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) regulatory inspections are coming up and CIMA leaders met with 25 different insurance companies to prepare them ahead of those inspections.

Tuesday (11 July) CIMA officials together with consultation company F.T.S. held a special seminar prepping for the inspections.

F.T.S. Director Paul Byles said having CIMA’s Deputy Head of Insurance, Raz Busari prepare firms for on site inspections will improve how insurance companies operate.

“It’s an opportunity for firms in the insurance industry to understand CIMA’s approach to conducting on site inspections. I think some firms are very apprehensive at first with the regulators coming into their office,” Mr. Byles explained.

Mr. Byles said F.T.S was motivated to have the seminar after insurance workers did not show up at the previous meeting between CIMA and his company.

