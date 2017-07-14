Clean Gas breaks ground

Since 1957, the Cayman Islands has only had one propane supplier, but now in 2017 things are changing.

Construction has begun for the home for Cayman’s newest propane supplier, Clean Gas.

The new building will sit on grounds off Sparky Drive, in Industrial Park.

Operations Manager Dayne Brady says his company’s products will help reduce power expenses.

“But it’s also healthy for the environment, if you spill it it dissipates, it’s not a CFC or an HFC, it doesn’t hurt the ozone layer, doesn’t hurt the soil, it dissipates, try spilling gasoline or diesel, it’s there forever,” said Operations manager for Clean Gas LTD, Dayne Brady.

The headquarters are expected to open in three to four months, Clean Gas is owned by Cayman 27’s parent company Hurley’s Media.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

