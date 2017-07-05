C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Environment News Politics

Council chair discusses pending National Conservation Law review

July 4, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

National Conservation Council chair Christine Rose-Smyth told Cayman 27 the council has no indication of when a review of the National Conservation Law will take place, and what form it might take.

The law has only been on the books for some ten months, and two days after the ministerial realignment was revealed last month, Premier Alden McLaughlin announced it would go to review.

Two days after the newly-elected ‘Government of National Unity’ revealed its new ministerial portfolios, Premier Alden McLaughlin announced the National Conservation Law, on the books for less than 300 days at the time, would be slated for review.

“We had to read about it in the paper, but I suppose that the talk had been around,” said Ms. Rose-Smyth, who called the National Conservation Law an important milestone for Cayman.

“Does the law need to be revised?” she said. “One end of that argument would be yes it should, to take some of that power away from the government.”

Ms. Rose-Smyth referred to the National Conservation Law’s statutory provisions that place the lion’s share of power in cabinet’s hands.

“They have the ultimate say on how the conservation funds are spent, they have the ultimate say on how most projects that impact on the environment can be developed or not,” she said.

Ms. Rose-Smyth told Cayman 27 she hopes a review will include an element of public consultation, and that government will also seek to review the National Development Plan.

“If the Conservation Law is coming under review, then I firmly believe that the National Development Plan (1997), that is supposed to be reviewed every five years and there’s been a lot of Information or knowledge coming out about the fact that it hasn’t been reviewed for practically since it was put into place, if at all,” said Ms. Rose-Smyth. 

She told Cayman 27 the issues surrounding conservation, development, and the delicate balance between the two are all intertwined.

“We have made steps towards climate change plans, national energy policy plans. Those are fantastic,” she said.  “It’s important to bring that National Development Plan, if it’s kicking and screaming, into the same arena.”

Ms. Rose-Smyth says the council has yet to meet with newly-appointed environment minister Dwayne Seymour.

Cayman 27 reached out to the premier for a timetable on the review but have not heard back as yet.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: