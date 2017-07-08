CPO Urges parents to do checks on summer camps

School’s out for summer and parents are busy enrolling their kids into summer programmes, but one child protection officer says while its good to keep kids occupied parents should do background checks before enrolling their children.

Christopher Murray a school councilor by profession says summer camps and activities keep kids’ brains active while they are away from school, but he also says we live in a time where a child’s safety can be at risk as well.

“To ensure that the whole projection of the time that they will be there, safety, physically, safety mentally and emotionally and unfortunately sexually as well that things are properly structured, things are properly following a certain order that we can rest assured that our children are OK at these summer programmes,” said Child Protection Officer, Christopher Murray.

And if you know of any incidents involving a child, visit https://redcross.org.ky/how-we-help/child-protection-sexuality-education/ to submit information to the darkness to light programme.

