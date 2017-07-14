C3 Pure Fibre
Crewe Rd. lane closure scheduled for Saturday (15 July)

July 13, 2017
Kevin Morales
Crewe Road’s west-bound lane at the Silver Oaks roundabout is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (15 July).

The closure is to allow roadworks to take place along Crewe Road. The east-bound lane will remain open.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

