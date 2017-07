Crewe Road is closed Saturday (15 July) as crews carry out road works along the major thoroughfare, according to the National Roads Authority.

Motorists can expect delays along the Linford Pierson Highway from both directions.

The plan earlier in the week, according to Government Information Services, was for one lane to be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The NRA did not specify in an email when the road will reopen.

