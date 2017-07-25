Cricket: Cayman national team roster announced

Cayman Cricket has announced its roster for the upcoming ICC Americas Division Five tournament in South Africa this September. New additions to the team include Gregory Smith, Omar Willis, Troy Taylor and Sacha De Alwis. Cayman will be grouped with Guernsey, Italy,and Qatar. Captain will once again be Ramon Sealy.
We will hear from Technical Director Peter Anderson along with Captain Ramon Sealy and Alessandro Morris on Let’s Talk Sports tomorrow (25 July).
Here is a look at the roster:
Ramon Sealy (captain)
Alessandro Morris (vice-captain)
Kevin Bazil
Ryan Bovell
Corey Cato
Darren Cato
Sacha De Alwis
Jalon Linton
Deno McInnis
Ricardo Roach
Gregory Smith
Troy Taylor
Omar Willis
Conroy Wright
