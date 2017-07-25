C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Sports

Cricket: Cayman national team roster announced

July 24, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman Cricket has announced its roster for the upcoming ICC Americas Division Five tournament in South Africa this September. New additions to the team include Gregory Smith, Omar Willis, Troy Taylor and Sacha De Alwis. Cayman will be grouped with Guernsey, Italy,and Qatar. Captain will once again be Ramon Sealy.

We will hear from Technical Director Peter Anderson along with Captain Ramon Sealy and Alessandro Morris on Let’s Talk Sports tomorrow (25 July).
 
Here is a look at the roster:
 
Ramon Sealy (captain)
Alessandro Morris (vice-captain)
Kevin Bazil
Ryan Bovell
Corey Cato
Darren Cato
Sacha De Alwis
Jalon Linton
Deno McInnis
Ricardo Roach
Gregory Smith
Troy Taylor
Omar Willis
Conroy Wright
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: