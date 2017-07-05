C3 Pure Fibre
Cricket: Sir John A. Cumber crowned Primary champions

July 4, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Sir John A. Cumber Primary School defeated Cayman Prep last Wednesday in the Primary School Cricket Championships at The Annex.

Cayman Prep won the toss and elected to field first, and the strong bats of Sir John A. Cumber, lead by Team Captain Javon Henry’s 36 runs, gave the Cricket Carnival champions a strong lead.

In the chase, Cayman Prep were stifled by Sir John A. Cumber’s bowlers as Prep’s first batsman was bowled out on the first pitch of the over. The second batsman was caught out only a few pitches later. Cayman Prep fell 14 runs short as the John A. Cumber bowlers proved to be too much. John A. Cumber’s Germain Webster was crowned Man of the Match.

 

