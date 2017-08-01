Cruise takes a tumble, air arrivals up in June tourism statistics

New tourism numbers for the month of June showed a mixed bag, with air arrivals up 12% and cruise figures tumbling by almost a 25%.

On the air arrivals side, a tourism ministry press release credited a range of factors for the 4,407 passenger increase over 2016’s totals, including the new Southwest Airlines route that launched on 4 June, and an increase in traffic from Latin America; Brazil and Argentina in particular.

In contrast, cruise numbers took a big hit versus 2016’s tally.

Cayman welcomed some 31,000 fewer cruise shippers than in 2016, when Cayman recorded its best June figure since 2004 with almost 122,000.

In it’s press release, the tourism ministry offered no explanation for the decline.

