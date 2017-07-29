Cuban escapee’s dash for freedom short lived

A Cuban migrant’s dash for freedom was short-lived Wednesday night (26 July) after prison officers recaptured the man an hour after he jumped the fence at the Immigration Detention Centre.

According to a Government Information Services release, the man had been staying at the centre since December when he illegally arrived in Grand Cayman.

After escaping the man around 5.15 pm was taken back into custody around 6.20 pm after being captured in the swampy area near the centre. He was returned to the facility nursing a cut to his right foot. He refused treatment at the centre and was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he also refused treatment.

The man was returned to Fairbanks Road and later transferred to police custody suites.

At present 44 Cubans applied for and are currently awaiting decisions for asylum. To date 97 Cubans have been repatriated this year.

