Customs investigation still active, no charges in Sugar Glider incident

Charges are yet to be laid against two people, one of whom is the son of sitting MLA, for the sugar glider that was found aboard a Cayman Airways flight last month.

The couple, of Bodden Town, remain on police bail as the investigation into the importation of an animal continues.

The animal was discovered on a Cayman Airways flight from Miami to Cayman on 7th June after it escaped, creating a scare on the plane.

Today customs collector Charles Clifford confirmed the investigation is still active and the Customs file on the matter has not yet been submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

