C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Customs investigation still active, no charges in Sugar Glider incident

July 24, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Charges are yet to be laid against two people, one of whom is the son of sitting MLA, for the sugar glider that was found aboard a Cayman Airways flight last month.

The couple, of Bodden Town, remain on police bail as the investigation into the importation of an animal continues.

The animal was discovered on a Cayman Airways flight from Miami to Cayman on 7th June after it escaped, creating a scare on the plane.

Today customs collector Charles Clifford confirmed the investigation is still active and the Customs file on the matter has not yet been submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: