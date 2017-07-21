Day One: Young Commonwealth Games

Sarah Jackson set a personal best on day one of the Youth Commonwealth Games. Cayman had three swimmers in the mix on day one, with John Bodden in the 1500 free and 50 fly, and Jonathan Key in the 200 free. Cayman’s swimmers did not not qualify in these races, but Jackson was happy with her performance.

“It’s a testament to the training that my coach and I have planned in the last few months. I hope to see more time drop in another competition in the next few months.

Here’s a look at all the times from day one:



Sarah Jackson, 30.64, Personal Best Women's 50 Fly

John Bodden, 27.59 Men’s 200 Free

Jonathan Key, 1:59.06 Men’s 1500 Free

John Bodden, 16:46.33

