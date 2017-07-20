DEH figures show half-million dollars in tyre shredding since March

The pile of tyres at the George Town landfill is slowly but surely shrinking.

Tyre shredding operations kicked off back in March, with the goal of getting rid of an estimated half-million tyres.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary joins us now to run the numbers.

Let’s start with 500,000. That’s an often-cited, and some would say conservative estimate of how many tyres were at the dump when shredding began. As of 14th July some 2,252 metric tonnes of steel-belted radials and other tyres have been chewed up and spit out as TDA – that’s tyre derived aggregate.

Our next number is $249. That’s the going rate tyre-shredding partner Island Waste is charging per metric tonne of shredded tyres. According to numbers from the DEH, Island Waste has shredded their way through $560,728 dollars worth of tyres.

2,252 metric tonnes of tyres has made quite a dent in the landfill’s mountain of tyres.

Will they get through it all by the end of the year as promised? We’ll have to wait and see.

