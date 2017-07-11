Dive shop stabber in court

The man who police say stabbed an East End dive shop worker several times today made his initial court appearance.

28 year old Jaron Solomon faces 10 charges relating to Thursday night’s incident at Ocean Frontiers.

The charges include attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm, defilement of a girl under 16, threats to kill, causing fear of provocation of violence, carrying an offensive weapon, assault causing actual bodily harm and two charges of assault.

