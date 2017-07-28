Dr. Petrie reflects on 33-year tenure at MRCU

After more than 30 years with the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU), and almost 20 as its director, Dr. Bill Petrie is moving on to fight mosquitoes in Miami.

He reflected on his tenure with the MRCU and the challenges ahead for him at the Miami-Dade Mosquito Control Division.

“I’ve spent more than half my life here, Cayman has been very good to me and I’m grateful for that,” said Dr. Petrie. “I’m very grateful to the opportunity that the MRCU has provided me all the years.”

Outgoing MRCU Director Dr. Bill Petrie said leaving his post of 33 years is bittersweet.

He remembered joining the unit in 1984 as a research student.

“You did all the lowly jobs, all the in-between jobs, you have to supervise as well, you had to learn to identify the mosquitoes, fill the fogging trucks, drive the fogging trucks, all kinds of, all the jobs basically,” said Dr. Petrie.

In 1998 Dr. Petrie became director of the MRCU. He said through the years, mosquito control has shifted its focus from quality-of-life to disease control and prevention.

“What’s happened in recent years of course is we’ve had dengue, dengue hasn’t gone away, it’s not going away we had chikingunya and we’ve had zika which is very serious, and there is concern that there may be other viruses on the horizon,” said Dr. Petrie.

Dr. Petrie said disease prevention will likely remain a key focus in his new position with Miami-Dade.

“Obviously Miami-Dade is an urban area, it’s a built-up area, but the focus is on mosquito borne disease, especially in light of the zika outbreak that they had last year,” said Dr. Petrie.

Dr. Petrie told Cayman 27 while he’s ready to take on a challenge with the resurgent Miami-Dade Mosquito Control Division, he’ll miss the relationships he’s forged in three decades at the MRCU.

“It’s been very very difficult, it’s been very emotional. Like I said, it’s bittersweet and not just MRCU, but Cayman in general.

Dr. Petrie is leaving as negotiations continue as to the future island-wide roll out of the so-called ‘friendly’ aedis aegypti project, slated for 2018.

Dr. Petrie’s last day will be 4th August.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

