Driver flees crash scene in Prospect

Police are looking for the driver of a Gold Honda Stream. The driver fled the scene of a three-vehicle crash over the weekend that left one person in serious condition at hospital.

Police say, just after 9 PM on Saturday a scooter collided with a silver Accord and a Gold Honda Stream was also involved, but left the scene of the accident.

Fire officers had to remove the scooter from under the car, its rider sustained serious injuries and was taken to George Town hospital and later transferred to Health City.

Police are seeking information on the Gold Honda Stream and can be contacted on 949-4222 or 949-7777.

