Enhancing emergency capabilities, EMS agencies train with new gear

Joint Marine Unit, Customs Officers and Firefighters took to the water Wednesday for training aimed at helping them improve their response and search and rescue and border control capabilities.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

Law enforcement leaders say, new tools like night-vision goggles and wave-runners with headlights will go a long way in securing Cayman’s borders after the sun goes down.

“Using the darkness as cover, it provides an additional capability and an opportunity for us to be able to affect additional enforcement,” said Superintendent for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Department, Robert Graham.

Joint Marine Unit, Customs and Fire Services officers yesterday carried out training aimed at helping familiarize themselves with this new gear.

Police superintendent Robert Graham says keeping Cayman secure is a cross-agency initiative.

“Both the fire brigade and the police as you know have got one common denominator which is all about public safety, saving life and protecting,” said Superintendent for the R.C.I.P.S, Robert Graham.

He says the new tools are intended not only for policing, but to aid in search and rescue missions.

“Any additional capability will always be utilized to ensure that we maximize the safety of the community across the islands and visitors,” says Mr. Graham.

With that in mind, Customs officer Randolph Jackson says more boater education would lead to less accidents on the open water to begin with.

“This will enhance all operators and people going to sea , the capabilities to operate and survive and know what to do within an emergency,” Said Customs Officer, Randolph Jackson.

To keep Cayman safe, Chief Fire Services officer David Hails says these agencies must work together.

“It’s very exciting actually, it’s something that is required in the islands for quite along time,” said Chief Fire Officer, David Hails.

And after Wednesday’s training, they’re one stop closer to making that a reality.

These new tools, given to Cayman emergency responders by the UK Naval ship RFA Mounts Bay, aren’t in use quite yet. There’s no specific timetable, only once all are up to speed with using them.

